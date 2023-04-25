Wye Oak – Every Day Like the Last

Wye Oak, the duo composed of Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack, announce Every Day Like the Last, a collection of brand-new songs and previously released singles, out June 23rd via Merge Records, that finds the band staking out new territory.

The nine songs on Every Day Like the Last came from a period where Wye Oak were in flux after a decade-plus of steadily releasing albums and touring. Sonically, the collection represents Wasner and Stack getting back to basics. Balancing the organic and the artificial, using electronics and programming to add new textures.

Today, Wye Oak share a visualizer for “Every Day Like the Last,” one of three brand-new songs on the record.

“This song is about the sacrifices we make for love, companionship, and community,” the band explains. “Human beings are messy, and yet—we need each other. The quality of our relationships determines the quality of our lives. But for all of us, and especially for those of us whose formative relationships were not so simple—alone can feel like the safest place to be. This song is about learning how to relax into imperfection, release the impulse to control, and accept the reality that life is brief and always ending, so we might as well have some company.”

Forging into the unknown can be terrifying—but, as Wasner notes, sitting with precarity or unfamiliarity can result in new frontiers being blown wide open.

“There’s been so much uncertainty in our lives,” says Wasner. “Not just our lives personally, but everyone’s—and a big part of my life has been learning how to live inside of uncertainty, and not feel like my own emotional discomfort requires that I have to figure out, or attempt to figure out, how everything is going to be.”

#wyeoakmusic