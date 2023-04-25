Joseph – Fireworks

Today, indie pop trio JOSEPH release their wildly effervescent new single “Fireworks” ahead of the release of their fourth LP The Sun (April 28, ATO).

The new album embraces a bold new pop sound that lets their 3-part harmonies shine brighter than ever and tells the story of the Closner sisters embracing therapy, emotional breakthroughs, empowerment and encouraging listeners to ask “what if I’m more than I think I am?”

“Fireworks” is an epic, stadium-ready anthem about refusing to settle, accompanied by a gorgeous music video showing the three sisters on the road, directed by Justin Frick. The band speaks to the self-doubt and frustration that sometimes accompany refusing to compromise your romantic ideals, and the song was inspired by an unlikely source.

Says Allison of JOSEPH, “This song was inspired after my sisters and I binged the UK version of Love Island season 6. Everyone is walking around in bathing suits and falling in love – it’s perfect. I was fascinated by how many times ‘what’s your type’ was asked, only to have the response be ‘tall, dark, and handsome’. I would think, why isn’t anyone saying ‘fireworks’? There’s a line in the song, ‘I don’t want to just settle now, put my fire underground’, and to me it symbolizes wanting to feel like that fire is being fed by something deep and meaningful – not settling for anything less than FIREWORKS.”

April 24 London, UK Bush Hall**

April 26 London, UK Royal Albert Hall (Opening for James Bay – SOLD OUT)

April 28 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

April 29 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

April 30 San Diego, CA Music Box

May 2 Tucson, AZ Congress Plaza Stage

May 3 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

May 5 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 6 Houston, TX Last Concert Café

May 7 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre

May 9 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

May 11 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater**

May 12 Salt Lake City, UT Commonwealth Room

May 13 Boise, ID Knitting Factory**

May 15 Missoula, MT The Wilma

May 16 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

May 18 Seattle, WA The Showbox**

May 19 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

May 20-21 Portland, OR Revolution Hall**

June 9 St. Paul, MN Fitzgerald Theater**

June 10 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall

June 11 Indianapolis, IN HIFI Annex

June 13 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

June 14 Ferndale, MI The Magic Bag**

June 16 Toronto, ON Opera House

June 17 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

June 18 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

June 20 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club**

June 22 New York, NY Irving Plaza

June 23 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live

June 24 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

June 25 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

June 27 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

June 29 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

June 30 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

July 1 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall**

#thebandjoseph

Related Images: