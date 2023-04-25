Jess Williamson – Chasing Spirits

Jess Williamson shares a video for “Chasing Spirits,” the new single from her anticipated upcoming album Time Ain’t Accidental, out June 9th on Mexican Summer.

“‘Chasing Spirits’ opens with a question: are my love songs lies now that the love is gone? You can write a deeply devotional love song about a partner and then one day break up. In that same vein, the title of this song has multiple interpretations. Chasing spirits can be a way of trying to connect with supernatural entities or one’s own higher self, and also, you order spirits at the bar or pick them up at the liquor store, maybe with a chaser,” Williamson explains.

TOUR DATES:

5/19 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

5/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

5/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

5/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

5/26 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

5/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Monarch Tavern

5/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ WonderWorks Music & Arts Festival

5/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

5/31 – Chicago, IL @ Judson & Moore

6/1 – Chicago, IL @ Judson & Moore

6/2 – Spring Green, WI – Shitty Barn Sessions

6/3 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

6/5 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

6/6 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

6/8 – Dallas, TX @ The Sundown

6/9 – Austin, TX – Continental Club

6/10 – Austin, TX – Continental Club

6/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

