yunè pinku – Heartbeat

Today, producer and singer / songwriter yunè pinku shares her mesmerising new single “Heartbeat”, from her new EP Babylon IX to be released this Friday via Platoon, a project which breathtakingly broadens out the rising star’s sonic universe.

Delicate and deeply emotive, “Heartbeat” is a propulsive ballad with a dark heart, featuring slowly arpeggiated chords, mutating garage drum-work and pinku’s trademark wistful and introspective lyricism to intoxicating effect.

Upcoming yunè pinku live dates:

5/18 – London, UK @ Pickle Factory

5/27 – Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

5/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

5/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat

US live debuts

6/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere, Zone One

6/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

8/11 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival (dj set)

