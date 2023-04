Today Arca releases a music video for “Ritual,” a bonus track featured on the Kick compilation. Directed by Albert Moya, who previously directed Arca’s Cayó video.

“This video is for the freaks, for the outcasts, for the dispossessed, for the weirdos, for the migrants, for the shunned, the mocked, the ridiculed, the misunderstood, the othered.” – Arca

#arca1000000