Stolen Jars – Reality TV

This is a song about the space between – when you know you have fallen in love, but are too afraid to admit it to yourself, too afraid of getting hurt. Instead you mindlessly watch Love Island to distract yourself from your feelings. Sarah, Elias and I wrote it about a moment when me and my partner were already spending most of our time together, living in each others’ apartments, spending days next to each other on the couch. We became each other’s worlds, and eventually, I was strong enough to admit it.

