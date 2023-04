The Arts Lead Sheet #86 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

Grants

Music on Film Film on Music Grant – June 1, 2023

https://www.denverfilm.org/moffom-grant/

Jobs

Coordinator, Music Programming – Part time (SiriusXM) – Los Angeles, CA

https://careers.siriusxm.com/careers/jobs/14341

Opportunities

Denver Start Up Week – Call for Proposals – May 26, 2023

https://www.denverstartupweek.org/articles/771-2023-call-for-proposals-submission-guidelines

Events

Indie Weekly #93 – Secrets to Hit Songwriting – April 25 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-93-secrets-to-hit-songwriting-tickets-608610800287

Latin Alternative Music Conference Online – April 26-28, 2023

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lamc-2023-virtual-tickets-454000637127

Mile High Startups & Music – Denver, CO – Number 38 – April 27, 2023 – 4pm MST

https://community.elastic.co/events/#/list

WAM: Artist Soundtable & Mixer – San Francisco, CA – May 3, 2023 – 6pm PST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-audio-mission-presents-artist-soundtable-and-mixer-tickets-615252977217?aff=NewsletterApril21

Indie Weekly #94 – Ultimate Music Q & A with DIT Mentors – May 9, 2023 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-94-ultimate-music-industry-qa-with-dit-mentors-tickets-616465453767

Indie Weekly # 95 – How To Get Your Music Sync Licensed – May 16, 2023 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-95-how-to-get-your-music-sync-licensed-tickets-617916513927

WOMEX – Galicia, Spain – October 25-29, 2023

https://www.womex.com/