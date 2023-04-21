Birdy – Heartbreaker

Today – April 21, 2023 – Birdy releases her sensational new single, “Heartbreaker,” out now via Atlantic. Following the release of “Raincatchers” last month, “Heartbreaker” is the second offering from Birdy’s forthcoming album, Portraits, due out July 14, 2023.

On “Heartbreaker,” Birdy continues her musical renaissance as she creates yet another alt-pop anthem, shifting away from her customary stripped-back motifs and stepping into a world laden with polished and gleaming alt-pop aesthetics. The track is accompanied by an official music video.

#birdyinstagram