Aliah Sheffield – These Songs Are For Anyone Sick of Earth

Aliah Sheffield, the introspective singer-songwriter and instrumentalist who first gained notoriety with her viral hit “Earth is Ghetto,” now makes her major label debut with “Boo Boo The Fool,” available today via Def Jam Recordings. The track marks the first advance new music from THESE SONGS ARE FOR ANYONE SICK OF EARTH, Aliah’s upcoming EP set for May 26th release.

Exploring the fraught dimension between pain and optimism with her minimalist soul and R&B approach, “Boo Boo The Fool” comes with a disclaimer: “I just want people to know I’m not boo boo the fool, and this song is meant to be a fun reminder,” Aliah says. After a failed relationship, sheer pettiness wins out over taking the high road, as she angelically croons over her piano, “I will hold this grudge till the day I die / And I’ll still be pissed on the other side.”

