Sir Chloe – Know Better

Today, Sir Chloe—the project of vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Dana Foote—shares a new track, “Know Better.” The track is taken from Sir Chloe’s debut album, I Am The Dog, slated for release May 19 via Atlantic Records.

“It is all too tempting to make decisions on behalf of one’s own desire,” Foote says. “This song was written over the course of a day after the threshold was crossed between writing for pleasure and writing out of desperation.”

Additionally, Sir Chloe will embark on I Am The Tour later this year, a run of headline dates in North America and Europe, as well as previously confirmed support for a coheadline tour with Phoenix and Beck, which will also feature support from Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood and Jenny Lewis.

SIR CHLOE LIVE

May 18—New York, NY—Racket

May 24—Dublin, IR— The Academy, Green Room

May 25—Belfast, UK—Limelight 2

May 27—Leeds, UK—Live At Leeds Festival

May 30—Nottingham, UK—Rescue Rooms

June 1—Manchester, UK—Band On The Wall

June 2—London, UK—Heaven

June 3—Brighton, UK—Patterns

June 5—Bristol, UK—Thekla

June 6—Birmingham, UK—O2 Institute 2

June 7—Glasgow, UK—SGW Galvanizers

June 9— Paris, FR— Le Trabendo

June 10—Hilvarenbeek, NL—Best Kept Secret Festival

June 12—Antwerp, BE—Trix

June 13— Frankfurt, DE—Brotfabrik

June 15—Cologne, DE—Luxor

June 16—Berlin, DE—Frannz

June 17—Linz, AT—Lido Sounds Festival

June 20—Stockholm, SE—Hus 7

June 21— Oslo, NO—Parkteateret

June 22—Copenhagen, DK—Lille Vega

June 24—Prague, CZ— Metronome

June 25—Warsaw, PL—Niebo

June 26—Budapest, HU—Akvarium Klub

June 28—Lucerne, CH— Schuur Lucerne

June 29—Milan, IT—Legends

July 2—Arras, FR—Main Square Festival

July 30—Vancouver, BC—Cobalt

August 1—Seattle, WA—Seattle Climate Pledge Arena*

August 2—Portland, OR—Hawthorne Theater

August 3—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

August 5—Concord, CA—Concord Pavilion*

August 7 —Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum*

August 8—San Diego, CA—Viejas*

August 10—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf

August 11—Phoenix, AZ—Footprint Center*

August 12—Las Vegas, NV—Michelob Ultra Arena*

August 14—Salt Lake City, UT—Soundwell

August 15—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks*

August 18—Rogers, AR—Walmart Amp*

August 19—Oklahoma City, OK—Beer City Music Hall

August 20—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Pavilion*

August 21—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion*

August 22—Austin, TX—Moody Center*

August 24—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s

August 25—Lawrence, KS—Bottleneck

August 26—Minneapolis, MN—7th St Entry

August 29—Indianapolis, IN—HIFI

August 30—Columbus, OH—The Basement

August 31—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion*

September 2—Detroit, MI—Pine Knob Music Theater*

September 3—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage*

September 4—Montreal, QC—L’Escogiffe Bar

September 5—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall*

September 6—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall*

September 7—Albany, NY—Empire Underground

September 8—Philadelphia, PA—Mann Music Center*

September 9—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird Cafe

September 10—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion*

* with Phoenix & Beck

