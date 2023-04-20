Kali Uchis – Moonlight

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis unveils the Colin Tilley and Sarah McColgan-directed video for “Moonlight” today.

The song is taken from Uchis’ new album, Red Moon In Venus, which became her first top 10 charting album after debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200. It’s out now via Geffen Records to widespread critical acclaim.

This past weekend, Uchis took the mainstage at Coachella as one of the festival’s top-billed performers, bringing out surprise guests Tyler, The Creator, Omar Apollo and Don Toliver.

Uchis will return to Coachella this weekend.

Additionally, Uchis will embark on a headline North American tour later this month—with nearly every date sold out—including nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and more.

April 23—Indio, CA—Coachella

April 25—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park—SOLD OUT*

April 26—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall—SOLD OUT*

April 27—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

April 30—Miami, FL— FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

May 1—Orlando, FL—Hard Rock Live Orlando—SOLD OUT*

May 2—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy—SOLD OUT*

May 4—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall—SOLD OUT*

May 5—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall—SOLD OUT*

May 7—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia—SOLD OUT*

May 9—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem—SOLD OUT*

May 10—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway—SOLD OUT*

May 12—Toronto, ON—Coca-Cola Coliseum—SOLD OUT*

May 14— Detroit, MI—The Fillmore*

May 15— Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom—SOLD OUT*

May 16—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom—SOLD OUT*

May 18—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium—SOLD OUT*

May 21—Portland, OR—Keller Auditorium—SOLD OUT*

May 23—Vancouver, BC—UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*

May 24—Seattle, WA—WAMU Theater—SOLD OUT*

May 26—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium—SOLD OUT

May 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas—SOLD OUT

May 30—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre—SOLD OUT

* with RAYE

