Hana McCartney – Dope

Today, upcoming pop sensation Hana McCartney is elated to release “Dope”, the first single from her Rust and Stardust album.

“Dope”, the first track of Hana’s Rust and Stardust album, gives a strong indication of the topics she will cover on the record itself. “Dope” is about how easy it is to be peer pressured by those you love and how quickly it can turn from love to manipulation.

It was originally envisioned as a blues-based song by Hana McCartney. There was a noticeable slowdown compared to the final product. To fit the lyrical content better, Hana decided to make the song faster-paced, darker, and catchier.

“The idea of each song having a drug reference or innuendo was already in my mind when I started writing this album. Taking taboo topics like abusive relationships, substance abuse, addiction, and mental health and personifying them into stories that are relevant to me and others can relate to was my goal,” says Hana McCartney, speaking more in detail about her new record.

