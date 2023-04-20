Evalina – I Threw A Party (Excuses)

Rising pop star EVALINA releases R&B infused pop heater ‘I Threw A Party (Excuses)’, the 2nd single from her highly anticipated, debut EP – EVIDENTLY.

EVALINA effortlessly delivers another masterclass in tongue & cheek songwriting with playful yet sophisticated lyrics & innovative production, thanks to the assistance of co-creators MaJiKer & Jo Pereira.

On the concept behind the song, EVALINA says ‘Excuses is about dropping hints to somebody you like, and hoping they pick up on them. It’s funny because none of these ‘hints’ would be obvious to the person who you want to notice them, because they’re not a mind reader. Some of these excuses are pretty unconventional, somewhat juvenile and a tiny bit psycho, so I’ll leave the listener to interpret which excuses are fact and which are fiction’.

#evalina