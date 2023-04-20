CMAT – Whatever’s Inconvenient

CMAT

Your favorite global pop star ™ CMAT fires the starter pistol on her second album with a swooning, string-laden shuffle of a new single, “Whatever’s Inconvenient” – a dramatic self-examination that finds our heroine looking in the mirror and wondering… “wait, could I be the problem?” (A: probably not). The new single is out today on AWAL Recordings.

CMAT on Whatever’s Inconvenient: “Whatever’s Inconvenient is a bit of a mission statement for me (and for my second album). It’s a big question mark over why I am so unendingly bad at entering and maintaining romantic relationships. I don’t really answer the question here, because I can’t and probably never will, but it’s always helpful to acknowledge your own uselessness (I find).”

Tour dates:

May 12th – Cyprus Avenue, Cork, UK *

May 13th – Cyprus Avenue, Cork, UK *

May 19th – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK *

May 20th – Get Together, Sheffield, UK

May 27th – Live at Leeds in the Park, Leeds, UK

May 28th – Neighourhood, Warrington, UK

June 16th – Black Deer, Tunbridge Wells, UK

June 17th – Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight, UK

June 27th – Malahide Castle, Dublin, IE +

June 28th – Belsonic, Belfast, NI +

July 1st – Down the Rabbit Hole, Ewijk, NL

July 8th – Otherside, Slane, IE

July 21st – Blue Dot, Cheshire, UK

July 28th – Camp Bestival, Dorset, UK

July 29th – Y Not?, Derbyshire, UK

August 12th – South Facing, London, UK =

August 19th – Camp Bestival, Shropshire, UK

September 2nd – Kalorama, Lisbon, PT

* Rescheduled dates, sold out

+ Florence and the Machine support

= First Aid kit support

#cmatbaby

