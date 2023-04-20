Bully – Hard to Love

On Friday, June 2nd, Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) will release Lucky For You, her kaleidoscopic new full-length on CD/LP/CS/DSPs worldwide from Sub Pop. The 10-track album combines punk grit, crunchy shoegaze bliss, and an explosive Britpop bop, all mixed in with the classic anthems Bully is known for.
“Hard to Love,” the official new video from Bully, was directed by and stars Bognanno, who had this to say about the song: “Growing up never fitting into society’s constructed gender stereotypes and expectations, I often felt as though different equals bad or wrong. I was confused about my place in the world, not fully identifying with any one particular gender or sexuality. I was ashamed, and I blamed myself. Though I’m still in the process of understanding and accepting my identity, I’m glad to be surrounded by people who love and accept me for who I am regardless of the clothes I wear and the labels others use to define me.”
Sat. May 20 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Paradiso
Mon. May 22 – Manchester, UK – Yes (Pink Room)
Tue. May 23 – Bristol, UK – THEKLA
Thu. May 25 – Birmingham, UK – Dead Wax
Fri. May 26 – London, UK – Moth Club
Sat. May 27- Leeds, UK – Live At Leeds In The Park
Sat. Jun. 03 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival
Sun. Jun. 04 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern
Tue. Jun. 06 – New York, NY – Racket
Thu. Jun. 08 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
Fri. Jun. 09 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *
Sat. Jun. 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *
Mon. Jun. 12 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! *
Tue. Jun. 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *
Wed. Jun. 14 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
Fri. Jun. 16 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *
Sat. Jun. 17 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *
Tue. Jun. 20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *
Wed. Jun. 21 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore *
Fri. Jun. 23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center *
Sat. Jun. 24 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom *
Sun. Jun. 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *
Thu. Aug. 10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
Fri. Aug. 11 – St. Louis, MO – Off-Broadway
Sat. Aug. 12 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck
Mon. Aug. 14 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre
Tue. Aug. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
Wed. Aug. 16 – Boise, ID – TBD
Fri. Aug. 18th – Seattle, WA – Neptune
Sat. Aug. 19 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret
Sun. Aug. 20 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre
Tue. Aug. 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
Wed. Aug. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
Thu. Aug. 24 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
Fri. Aug. 25 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
Sat. Aug. 26 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
Mon. Aug. 28 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
Tue. Aug. 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
Thu. Aug. 31 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Sep. 14 – Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel
Fri. Sep. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave
Sat. Sep. 16 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade
Sun. Sep. 17 – Detroit, MI – Loving Touch
Tue. Sep. 19 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
Wed. Sep. 20 – Albany, NY – Lark Hall
Thu. Sep. 21 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom
Fri. Sep. 22 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
Sat. Sep. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian
Sun. Sep. 24 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
* w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand
#bullythemusic