Bully – Hard to Love

On Friday, June 2nd, Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) will release Lucky For You, her kaleidoscopic new full-length on CD/LP/CS/DSPs worldwide from Sub Pop. The 10-track album combines punk grit, crunchy shoegaze bliss, and an explosive Britpop bop, all mixed in with the classic anthems Bully is known for.

“Hard to Love,” the official new video from Bully, was directed by and stars Bognanno, who had this to say about the song: “Growing up never fitting into society’s constructed gender stereotypes and expectations, I often felt as though different equals bad or wrong. I was confused about my place in the world, not fully identifying with any one particular gender or sexuality. I was ashamed, and I blamed myself. Though I’m still in the process of understanding and accepting my identity, I’m glad to be surrounded by people who love and accept me for who I am regardless of the clothes I wear and the labels others use to define me.”

Sat. May 20 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Paradiso

Mon. May 22 – Manchester, UK – Yes (Pink Room)

Tue. May 23 – Bristol, UK – THEKLA

Thu. May 25 – Birmingham, UK – Dead Wax

Fri. May 26 – London, UK – Moth Club

Sat. May 27- Leeds, UK – Live At Leeds In The Park

Sat. Jun. 03 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

Sun. Jun. 04 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern

Tue. Jun. 06 – New York, NY – Racket

Thu. Jun. 08 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Fri. Jun. 09 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *

Sat. Jun. 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

Mon. Jun. 12 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! *

Tue. Jun. 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

Wed. Jun. 14 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

Fri. Jun. 16 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *

Sat. Jun. 17 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

Tue. Jun. 20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

Wed. Jun. 21 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore *

Fri. Jun. 23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center *

Sat. Jun. 24 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom *

Sun. Jun. 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

Thu. Aug. 10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Fri. Aug. 11 – St. Louis, MO – Off-Broadway

Sat. Aug. 12 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

Mon. Aug. 14 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

Tue. Aug. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Wed. Aug. 16 – Boise, ID – TBD

Fri. Aug. 18th – Seattle, WA – Neptune

Sat. Aug. 19 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

Sun. Aug. 20 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

Tue. Aug. 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

Wed. Aug. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

Thu. Aug. 24 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

Fri. Aug. 25 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

Sat. Aug. 26 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

Mon. Aug. 28 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Tue. Aug. 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

Thu. Aug. 31 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Sep. 14 – Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel

Fri. Sep. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

Sat. Sep. 16 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

Sun. Sep. 17 – Detroit, MI – Loving Touch

Tue. Sep. 19 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

Wed. Sep. 20 – Albany, NY – Lark Hall

Thu. Sep. 21 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom

Fri. Sep. 22 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

Sat. Sep. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian

Sun. Sep. 24 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

* w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand

#bullythemusic

Related Images: