Bree Runway & Khalid – Be The One

Trailblazing pop sensation Bree Runway links up with global superstar Khalid for captivating new single “Be The One” out now via Motown Records.

An incredible collaboration between two musical visionaries, “Be The One” is a modern love song that’s destined to become a classic while further demonstrating Bree’s dynamic, genre-bending artistry and her undeniable talent. About two friends on a search for love, the song opens with the hazy, sun-dappled strum of a guitar before things blossom as kinetic R&B beats and watery electronics merge with layered and achingly beautiful harmonies. Weaving it together is the undeniable chemistry between Bree and Khalid, whose spine-tingling and evocative vocals, and heartfelt lyricism expertly convey the nervous hope, fear, and excitement of two people confessing their love.

Speaking about the track Bree says: “This collaboration is special to me for more than one reason; I’m obsessed with this song; our voices marry together perfectly. It magically came together from a hangout in the studio; I love Khalid for his light and his incredible character, I’m really proud to call him a friend, and now musical collaborator. This release will be major, very excited for the world to hear!”

Khalid adds: “I’ve been a supporter of Bree since long before I even met her, and I have always been a fan of her artistry. She has always been a superstar in my eyes and I’m beyond excited to share this moment and collaboration with someone who I can call a genuine friend!”

Further showcasing the bond between Bree and Khalid is the vibrant and joyful video. Shot in Los Angeles by Zachary Bailey (U2, Offset) and set against stunning backdrops of the desert, mountains, and the expanse of the sea, it’s a playful exploration of love and friendship

#breerunway #thegr8khalid