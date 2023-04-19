Thea Sass-Ainsworth – Love Me Lonely

In 2022, LA-based and raspy-voiced rocker, Thea Sass-Ainsworth, dropped her debut EP, Manderley. This first album is an offering of twisting memories and lost love pinned together by hands, lips, and cold drinks in smoky rooms. This led to a sold-out show at LA’s Star Love and NY’s The Sultan Room.

Now, Sass-Ainsworth has a new single and video, “Love Me Lonely”. She continues to create rock and roll with a sense of ingenuity and freedom that proves she’s just getting started. Recorded and produced by Andy Goldstone at Platypus Sound, “Love Me Lonely” thrums with Sass-Ainsworth’s determination to leave her bleeding heart on the table.

The track is the predestined end of a romance. As we are subsumed by Sass-Ainsworth’s howling vocals and gnawing, distorted guitar, she reveals a love full of passion and in the end, loneliness. With raw rock foundations and a twinge of a low swinging country ballad, Sass-Ainsworth finds the bittersweet point of heartbreak and isolation. This pairs perfectly with the video filmed during a snowstorm in her home state of Minnesota. The video is a quilt of footage edited together by Sass-Ainsworth herself. Shot in a 90s home video style by DP Yazon Lo, the video captures the essence of Sass-Ainsworth’s true rock and roll energy as it cuts between basement performances and stunning, isolated imagery.

“Love Me Lonely” is about profound isolation- the winter of your soul, the kind of pain that seeps into you. It’s the shock of loss, of love; of deep longing and anger, and the space we exist in after we are left alone, and lonely.”

#theasass