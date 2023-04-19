Megafauna – Bi Postal

On April 28 Austin-based psychedelic rock band Megafauna will release their expansive new album Olympico. The album is the follow up to 2019’s fan favorite Ghost Coast. Today the band is excited to share the album’s final pre-release single “Bi Postal” and it’s accompanying video. The video was directed by Ed Dougherty.

On the video Dougherty says, “I think we can all relate to feeling like our time has passed us by– I’ve been feeling that way since I was 12! What I love about this video is that Dani goes on a redemptive, nostalgic journey that ultimately reaffirms her present day reality. We shot some sequences on VHS, a medium I’d wanted to incorporate into a music video for many years, which can’t be beat for capturing the feeling of a bygone era. I also loved decorating their band room with 90s posters, especially Super Metroid– the only classic Nintendo game I’ve ever beaten!”

On “Bi Postal” Megafauna’s Dani Neff adds:

“It was fun to explore a theme not often in music videos: a new mom’s nostalgia for her days as a rocker. We decided that I should go back in time by way of a mundane portal- the washing machine. This idea was inspired by Meow Wolf’s psychedelic take on household items. I enter the washing machine and am led on a journey through the multiverse where I encounter magical dancing guides, beautiful surreal scenes and ultimately am transported to a 90s house party where we’re playing a rock show. It was exciting to co-choreograph with my friend Stephanie Chavez, dance with some incredible dancers and collaborate with Ed, who had a lot of creative tricks up his sleeve. He had me balance on a box against a green screen to make it look like I was falling and climb through a cardboard tube to create the effect of traveling through a washing machine portal.”

Megafauna Tour Dates

04.28 – Lexington, TX @ MoCo Festival

05.06 – Austin, TX @ Sagebrush (album release show)

05.13 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

