Arlo Parks – Blades

Twice Grammy-nominated, Mercury Prize and BRIT Award-winning artist Arlo Parks shares the latest single from her second album My Soft Machine via Transgressive Records, with the groove-laden “Blades”; a Paul Epworth produced track with nu-disco loops, synths and soundscapes. It was written in what Arlo calls “the magic week,” where the pair produced three songs for the album in five days.

Arlo shares, “Paul is just a wizard; he has this childlike spirit that I’ve always really loved and he brought that to ‘Blades.’ I wanted to make something that I can dance to, finally, because I feel like my songs don’t really have that quality in general. So, I took inspiration from bands like ESG, artists like Kaytranada, and a lot of the kind of 70s Zambian psychedelic rock that I love.”

Written about tackling the collapse of a friendship and trying to find the courage to rebuild it, Arlo explains, “I imagine this moment at a party where you see someone across the room that you haven’t seen in a while, you felt yourself growing apart, and you’re like, should I, should I not? And then you find the courage to approach them. That’s the story of that song.”

