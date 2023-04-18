Joanna Sternberg – Mountains High

The music of Joanna Sternberg “is like your messiest internal monologue put to the page — raw and self-aware, warring honestly between betterment and pessimism” (Pitchfork). Today, the New York-born-and-raised songwriter presents their new single, “Mountains High,”from their highly anticipated forthcoming album, I’ve Got Me, out June 30th on Fat Possum.

The accompanying lyric video was illustrated by Sternberg. “I wrote this song when I was trying to do the following things all at once in NYC:,” explains Sternberg, “Be a freelance visual artist, be a freelance double bassist, be a singer, be a songwriter, babysit, work at elementary schools teaching comics, and teach private lessons for songwriting, piano and double bass. The song is about being so busy and so tired while schlepping around NYC and anxiously obsessively ruminating!”

JOANNA STERNBERG TOUR DATES (NEW DATES IN BOLD)

Fri. Apr. 21 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

Sat. Apr. 22 – Northampton, MA @ Bishop’s Lounge

Thu. Apr. 27 – Wayne, PA @ 118 North

Fri. Apr. 28 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Sat. Apr. 29 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room (Third Man) *

Fri. June 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

Sun. Dec. 3 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

Tue. Dec. 5 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^

Wed. Dec. 6 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

*supporting Country Westerns

^ supporting Angel Olsen

