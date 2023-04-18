Gal Pal – Takes Time

Today, Gal Pal have shared the dissonant second single off their new album This and Other Gestures (out June 2nd). “Takes Time” is a whirlwind “song about change really, how it’s inevitable and how empowering it can be to lean into that.”

The album is their first in 6 years, and finds the trio of Emelia Austin (she/her), Shayna Hahn (she/her) and Nico Romero (he/him) in their mid-twenties and at the height of their personal and collective power, working through gender dysphoria, personal loss, and the confusion of young adulthood. The commitment they’ve made, to themselves and to each other, has allowed the members of Gal Pal to arrive where they are today — always in-process, but more self-assured than ever before.

