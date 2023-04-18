Dream Wife – Orbit

London-based trio Dream Wife – vocalist Rakel Mjöll (she/her), guitarist Alice Go (she/her), bassist Bella Podpadec (they/them) – recently announced their electrifying third album, Social Lubrication, out June 9th via Lucky Number. The band have already shared two singles – the cheeky “Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)” and the rock-heavy call-to-arms “Leech” – and made an explosive return stateside for a packed SXSW, and today they’re back with a new single and the announcement of U.S. tour dates.

Produced by the band’s own Alice Go, “Orbit” finds Dream Wife at their best as they gear up to release their new record. “Written through the joy of jamming together and locking into the groove like a multi limbed space age organism, ‘Orbit’ has a dance rock edge from the early noughties of bands like New Young Pony Club and Yeah Yeah Yeahs,” the band explains. “Lyrically, it was inspired by post-lockdown London coming back to life and sharing a space through friendship and community. And how each day you never know what’s in store for you or how a stranger can become someone close to you – for a day, a heartbeat, a phase, or a lifetime.” Listen to “Orbit” now and watch its kaleidoscopic video directed by Sophie Webster.

Tour Dates

May 5 – Reading, UK @ Are You Listening?

May 6 – Wrexham, UK @ The Rockin’ Chair

May 20 – Cardiff, UK @ Celebrate This Place

May 26 – Saint-Brieuc, France @ Festival Art Rock

June 3 – London, UK @ Troxy supporting Le Tigre

June 12 – Kingston, UK @ Banquet

June 13 – Brighton, UK @ Resident

June 14 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East

July 9 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

July 14 – Austurvegur, Iceland @ LungA Festival

July 21 – Huntingdon, UK @ Secret Garden Party

July 23 – Ireland, UK @ Forest Fest Music & Arts Festival

July 28 – Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

September 15 – Brooklyn, NY, USA @ Brooklyn Made

September 17 – Portland, OR, USA @ Mississippi Studios

September 18 – Seattle, WA, USA @ Barboza

September 20 – San Francisco, CA, USA @ Bottom Of The Hill

September 21 – Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Zebulon

October 5 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

October 6 – Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon

October 7 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

October 8 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

October 9 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social

October 11 – Limerick, Ireland @ Dolans

October 12 – Galway, Ireland @ Roisin Dubh

October 19 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

#dreamwifeband