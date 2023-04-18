Dream Wife – Orbit

London-based trio Dream Wife – vocalist Rakel Mjöll (she/her), guitarist Alice Go (she/her), bassist Bella Podpadec (they/them) – recently announced their electrifying third album, Social Lubrication, out June 9th via Lucky Number. The band have already shared two singles – the cheeky “Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)” and the rock-heavy call-to-arms “Leech” – and made an explosive return stateside for a packed SXSW, and today they’re back with a new single and the announcement of U.S. tour dates.
Produced by the band’s own Alice Go, “Orbit” finds Dream Wife at their best as they gear up to release their new record. “Written through the joy of jamming together and locking into the groove like a multi limbed space age organism, ‘Orbit’ has a dance rock edge from the early noughties of bands like New Young Pony Club and Yeah Yeah Yeahs,” the band explains. “Lyrically, it was inspired by post-lockdown London coming back to life and sharing a space through friendship and community. And how each day you never know what’s in store for you or how a stranger can become someone close to you – for a day, a heartbeat, a phase, or a lifetime.” Listen to “Orbit” now and watch its kaleidoscopic video directed by Sophie Webster.
Tour Dates
May 5 – Reading, UK @ Are You Listening?
May 6 – Wrexham, UK @ The Rockin’ Chair
May 20 – Cardiff, UK @ Celebrate This Place
May 26 – Saint-Brieuc, France @ Festival Art Rock
June 3 – London, UK @ Troxy supporting Le Tigre
June 12 – Kingston, UK @ Banquet
June 13 – Brighton, UK @ Resident
June 14 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East
July 9 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
July 14 – Austurvegur, Iceland @ LungA Festival
July 21 – Huntingdon, UK @ Secret Garden Party
July 23 – Ireland, UK @ Forest Fest Music & Arts Festival
July 28 – Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival
September 15 – Brooklyn, NY, USA @ Brooklyn Made
September 17 – Portland, OR, USA @ Mississippi Studios
September 18 – Seattle, WA, USA @ Barboza
September 20 – San Francisco, CA, USA @ Bottom Of The Hill
September 21 – Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Zebulon
October 5 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
October 6 – Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon
October 7 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
October 8 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
October 9 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social
October 11 – Limerick, Ireland @ Dolans
October 12 – Galway, Ireland @ Roisin Dubh
October 19 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
#dreamwifeband