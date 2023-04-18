Bunny Michael – Sure Thing

Today, Bunny Michael (they/them) shares new art-rap single “Sure Thing” taken from their Angels Everywhere EP, out in full this Friday, April 21, 2023.

On the track, Bunny offers: “Heavy, minimalist beats root Bunny’s surrealist and seductively whimsical raps deep into the Earth, while other worldly synths lend a dreamlike and nostalgic texture evocating the vulnerability of a first kiss. This is a love ballad for the end of times- Bunny’s plea for affection in a world of uncertainty symbolizes both our collective angst and deep desire to feel seen.”

