Bar Italia – Punkt

bar italia, the London trio of Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton, have announced details of their new album Tracey Denim, which will be released digitally and on CD May 19th on Matador.
The album will be available on vinyl September 8. Watch the video for new single “punkt”
Tracey Denim was recorded and produced by bar italia with mixing from Marta Salogni.
LIVE DATES
Wednesday 10th May / Liverpool, UK : Kazimier Stockroom
Thursday 11th May / Edinburgh, UK : Sneaky Pete’s
Friday 12th May / Birmingham, UK : Hare and Hounds
Saturday 13th May / Sheffield, UK : Sidney & Matilda
Sunday 14th May / Oxford, UK : Jericho Tavern
Tuesday 16th May / Cologne, Germany : Jaki
Wednesday 17th May / Prague, Czech Republic : MeetFactory (Foyer)
Thursday 18th May / Berlin, Germany : Urban Spree
Saturday 20th May / Amsterdam, Netherlands : Cinetol – SOLD OUT
Monday 22nd May / Paris, France : Boule Noire
Tuesday 23rd May / Lille, France : Aeronef (Club)
Wednesday 24th May / Brighton, UK : Green Door Store
Thursday 25th May / London, UK : ICA – SOLD OUT
Saturday 3rd June / Barcelona, Spain : Primavera Barcelona
Sunday 4th June / Lisbon, Portugal : ZDB
Tuesday 6th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid Club
Saturday 10th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid
Tuesday 13th June / NYC, US : TV Eye
Thursday 15th June / NYC, US : Mercury Lounge
Monday 19th June / Los Angeles, US : El Cid
Wednesday 21st June / Los Angeles, US : Zebulon
Friday 21st July / Hyeres, France, MIDI Festival
Sunday 23rd July / Southwold, UK, Latitude Festival
Thursday 31st August / UK, End of the Road
Tuesday 7th November / London, UK : Village Underground
