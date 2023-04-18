Bar Italia – Punkt

bar italia, the London trio of Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton, have announced details of their new album Tracey Denim, which will be released digitally and on CD May 19th on Matador.

The album will be available on vinyl September 8. Watch the video for new single “punkt”

Tracey Denim was recorded and produced by bar italia with mixing from Marta Salogni.

LIVE DATES

Wednesday 10th May / Liverpool, UK : Kazimier Stockroom

Thursday 11th May / Edinburgh, UK : Sneaky Pete’s

Friday 12th May / Birmingham, UK : Hare and Hounds

Saturday 13th May / Sheffield, UK : Sidney & Matilda

Sunday 14th May / Oxford, UK : Jericho Tavern

Tuesday 16th May / Cologne, Germany : Jaki

Wednesday 17th May / Prague, Czech Republic : MeetFactory (Foyer)

Thursday 18th May / Berlin, Germany : Urban Spree

Saturday 20th May / Amsterdam, Netherlands : Cinetol – SOLD OUT

Monday 22nd May / Paris, France : Boule Noire

Tuesday 23rd May / Lille, France : Aeronef (Club)

Wednesday 24th May / Brighton, UK : Green Door Store

Thursday 25th May / London, UK : ICA – SOLD OUT

Saturday 3rd June / Barcelona, Spain : Primavera Barcelona

Sunday 4th June / Lisbon, Portugal : ZDB

Tuesday 6th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid Club

Saturday 10th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid

Tuesday 13th June / NYC, US : TV Eye

Thursday 15th June / NYC, US : Mercury Lounge

Monday 19th June / Los Angeles, US : El Cid

Wednesday 21st June / Los Angeles, US : Zebulon

Friday 21st July / Hyeres, France, MIDI Festival

Sunday 23rd July / Southwold, UK, Latitude Festival

Thursday 31st August / UK, End of the Road

Tuesday 7th November / London, UK : Village Underground

#baritaliaa