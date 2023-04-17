MUNA – One That Got Away

MUNA are at the top of their game and only getting better. The band just made their first ever Coachella appearance where they played an electric set including the debut of their brand new song “One That Got Away.” Fans who caught their Coachella debut this past weekend immediately went wild for the new song.

Watch the cinematic video directed by Ally Pankiw and Taylor James, starring Australian actor/singer Caitlin Stasey alongside Katie, Josette and Naomi.

Katie Gavin of MUNA had this to say about the new music: “This song is just rubbing your hot ass in the face of someone who messed up their chance of being with you. It’s a bit vengeful and mean, but also fun. Fuck it. Once I sent Naomi and Jo the demo they really took the cockiness in the lyric and vocal performance and carried it to the extreme with the production of the track. It became this super bombastic, Janet Jackson-era track. Ally Pankiw, who directed the music video with Taylor James, then came up with the idea of putting the music video in a criminal underworld, which we thought fit perfectly. Plus we wanted an excuse to dress Jo up like The Bear.”

In between Coachella and Taylor Swift dates, MUNA are on their very own headline tour which is close to being a complete sell out. The tour includes Bonnaroo Music Festival, Capitol Hill Block Party and a performance with Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater in Austin later this month.

MUNA 2023 North American Tour Dates

April 17 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo * SOLD OUT

April 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield * SOLD OUT

April 20 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House ^ SOLD OUT

April 21 – Coachella – Indio, CA

April 24 – Austin City Limits Live – The Moody Theatre – Austin, TX

April 26 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater * SOLD OUT

April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle * SOLD OUT

April 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore * SOLD OUT

May 5 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met * LOW TICKETS

May 6 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner * SOLD OUT

May 8 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 * SOLD OUT

May 9 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 # SOLD OUT

May 12 – Washington, DC – The Anthem * SOLD OUT

May 13 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live * SOLD OUT

May 14 – Toronto, ON – History * SOLD OUT

May 16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed * SOLD OUT

May 17 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 19 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

June 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

July 22 – Seattle, WA – Capitol Hill Block Party

Support from Taylor Simone Harvey ^

Support from Nova Twins *

Support from Lou Roy #

Taylor Swift Dates

March 31 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium ^

April 30 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^

June 4 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ^

June 30 – Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium ^

July 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium ^

July 7 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium ^

July 8 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ^

July 14 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High ^

July 15 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High ^

^ MUNA to support Taylor Swift

UK and EU Tour Dates

August 13 – Copenhagen, DK – KB Hallen ~

August 15 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall ~

August 16 – Cologne, DE – Palladium ~

August 18 – Biddinghuizen, NL Lowlands

August 19 – Kiewit-Hasselt – Pukkelpop

August 20 – London, UK – Gunnersbury Park ~

August 25 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

August 26 – Edinburgh, UK – Connect Festival

August 27 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

August 28 – Dublin, IE – Royal Hospital Kilmainham ~

~ MUNA to support boygenius

#whereismuna

Related Images: