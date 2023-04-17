MAN WITH A MISSION × milet – Kizuna no Kiseki

Japanese sensations MAN WITH A MISSION & milet have unleashed the epic video for their recently released single ‘Kizuna no Kiseki’, the opening theme song for anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba –Swordsmith Village Arc-, out now via Milan Records/Sony Music.

The video finds them performing the powerful pop laced rock track from the highest peaks of their homeland. Aided by animation, MAN WITH A MISSION play atop the iconic Tokyo Tower, while milet performs at the tip of Mount Fuji.

MAN WITH A MISSION HEADLINE TOUR DATES

UK

June

16th – London, O2 Academy Islington

18th – Manchester, Rebellion

21st – Glasgow, The Garage

EUROPEAN

June

11th – Hradec Kralove, Rock For People

13th – Amsterdam, Melkweg

14th – Paris, La Cigale

25th – Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus

27th – Munich, Backstage

30th – Viverio, Resurrection Festival

NORTH AMERICA

May

14th – San Francisco, August Hall

15th – Los Angeles, The Regent Theater

18th – Dallas, Cambridge Room at HOB Dallas

19th – Houston, Bronze Peacock at HOB Houston

21st – Chicago, House of Blues

23rd – Cleveland, House Of Blues

25th – Toronto, The Axis Club

26th – New York, Irving Plaza

28th – Boston, Brighton Music Hall

