MAN WITH A MISSION × milet – Kizuna no Kiseki

Japanese sensations MAN WITH A MISSION & milet have unleashed the epic video for their recently released single ‘Kizuna no Kiseki’, the opening theme song for anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba –Swordsmith Village Arc-, out now via Milan Records/Sony Music.
The video finds them performing the powerful pop laced rock track from the highest peaks of their homeland. Aided by animation, MAN WITH A MISSION play atop the iconic Tokyo Tower, while milet performs at the tip of Mount Fuji.
MAN WITH A MISSION HEADLINE TOUR DATES
UK
June
16th – London, O2 Academy Islington
18th – Manchester, Rebellion
21st – Glasgow, The Garage
EUROPEAN
June
11th – Hradec Kralove, Rock For People
13th – Amsterdam, Melkweg
14th – Paris, La Cigale
25th – Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus
27th – Munich, Backstage
30th – Viverio, Resurrection Festival
NORTH AMERICA
May
14th – San Francisco, August Hall
15th – Los Angeles, The Regent Theater
18th – Dallas, Cambridge Room at HOB Dallas
19th – Houston, Bronze Peacock at HOB Houston
21st – Chicago, House of Blues
23rd – Cleveland, House Of Blues
25th – Toronto, The Axis Club
26th – New York, Irving Plaza
28th – Boston, Brighton Music Hall
