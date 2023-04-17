Dalby – Prom

Following her super catchy single release “BITTER” (produced by Grammy Award-Winning producer TRICKY STEWART), summer of 2022, Atlanta-based pop-indie artist DALBY BIEHL teams back up with acclaimed writer/producer Dylan Rouda for this perfectly timed new single “PROM!”

“PROM! is about this girl and how she steals the guy I liked at prom and all the cliché stuff. But I really wanted to make a cool anthem song, for us girls, during one of the most fun and stressful times of our lives, which in this case, is PROM night ;-).”

#dalbybiehlmusic