BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour Encore – North American

Today, after a showstopping headlining performance at Coachella, global superstar BLACKPINK announce their WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] ENCORE in NORTH AMERICA, with stops at a limited number of major stadiums across the US. Starting on August 12th, BLACKPINK will perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Oracle Park in San Francisco, and wrap up on August 26th at Los Angeles’s iconic Dodger Stadium.

For information regarding how to register/verify your registration for the BLINK MEMBERSHIP PRESALE and to register for the GENERAL PRESALE visit here.

In order to be eligible for the BLINK MEMBERSHIP PRESALE, fans must have a BLINK MEMBERSHIP via Weverse and need to register for the official presale on the platform here.

The BLINK MEMBERSHIP PRESALE begins Wednesday, April 26th at 10am local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public. Amex® Early Access begins Wednesday, April 26th at 12pm local time through Thursday, April 27th at 10pm local time.

A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available starting Wednesday, April 26th at 10am local time. VIP packages can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, access to an exclusive preshow soundcheck performance by BLACKPINK, limited-edition merchandise and more.

Public on sale is Friday, April 28th at 10am local time.

BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] ENCORE in NORTH AMERICA:

Saturday, August 12th, 2023 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 18th, 2023 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

Tuesday, August 22th, 2023 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

Saturday, August 26th, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

