The Arts Lead Sheet #85 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

Grants

The Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant – May 17, 2023

https://www.artswriters.org/application/guidelines

Queer|Art’s Illuminations Grant for Black Trans Visual Artists – July 12, 2023

https://www.queer-art.org/illuminations-grant

Jobs

Grants Manager (Open Media Foundation) – Colorado

https://open.media/jobs/grants-manager/

Sydney Partnerships Manager (Brag Media)

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/sydney-partnerships-manager/

Melbourne Partnerships Manager (Brag Media)

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/melbourne-partnerships-manager/

Manager – Legal & Business Affairs (Universal Music Publishing Group) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/manager-legal-business-affairs/

Research Specialist (Sony Music)

https://www.sonymusic.com/job-search/

Social Media Manager (Resident Advisor) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/social-media-manager-resident-advisor-london-uk

Social Media Manager (Resident Advisor) – Berlin, Germany

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/social-media-manager-resident-advisor-berlin-germany

Senior Booker Live Music (Serious) – London Hybrid

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/senior-booker-serious-london-uk

Opportunities

Metallica March Band Contest – November 16, 2023

http://metallicamarchingband.com/

Dark Side of the Moon Animation Competition – November 30, 2023

https://www.pinkfloyd.com/tdsotm50/competition/

FAI: How to Tour & Vacation at the Same Time (YouTube)

Events

Meet the Field: Resources You Need in Times of Crisis – April 18, 2023 – 1:30pm EST

Craft Emergency Relief Fund: A Support System for Artists – May 23, 2023 – 11am

The 4-1-1: Making a Case for Disaster Funding in the Arts – June 21, 2023 – 11am

Disaster Declared: Resources for Arts and Cultural Institutions after Large-Scale Disaster Events – July 26, 2023 – 11am

Two Disasters: A Kentucky Tale – August 23, 2023 – 11am

http://artscouncil.ky.gov/KAC/Creative/emergencies-disasters-arts-schedule.htm

CMW: Virtual Voices: The Business in a Box: Top Platforms for Creators – April 18, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LgCmfVXwQtSmIiWM07tkdw#/registration

Music Health Alliance “Coulda Shoula Woula” – Nashville, TN – April 25, 2023

https://www.musichealthalliance.com/https-www-musichealthalliance-com-coulda-shoulda-woulda/

South Arts: Folklife In the South – Lake Guntersville State Park – Alabama – June 8-10, 2023

https://www.southarts.org/programs-conferences/folklife-south