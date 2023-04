A new voice rising from the SE African nation of Malawi, Keturah’s debut album is coming May 19 on Hen House Studios and she’s just released a new single, “All the Way from Africa.”

A happier song than other songs on her album, this single invites everyone to come see her country and is also a reflection on the long journey she undertook to come to America for the first time to make her album.

#keturah_official