An experience I had in high school really inspired the song. I went to a party and ended up leaving because I felt so out of place. I beat myself up questioning what was wrong with me and came to the conclusion that I’m not going to let others bring me down – I’m sick of being sad.” – Chloe Jane

Chloe Jane wrote “Sick of Sadness” in LA with producers SameSame, and friends Jess Schwartz and Graham (Hardcastle).

