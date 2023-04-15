Romy – Enjoy Your Life

“Enjoy Your Life” is inspired by a special evening when pop icon Robyn took Romy to see American-Canadian singer and songwriter Beverly Glenn-Copeland perform in Stockholm. Although the whole performance blew her away, one line of one track in particular stopped Romy in her tracks: “My mother says to me ‘enjoy your life’” from Glenn-Copeland’s “La Vita”. It’s a line that was particularly poignant for singer, songwriter and DJ Romy, whose own mother passed away when she was just eleven.

Providing both personal motivation and musical inspiration, the lyric kickstarted the creation of “Enjoy Your Life” alongside the stellar production team, before Copeland ultimately gave his blessing to sample “La Vita”. A deeply personal song with truly universal appeal, it’s a reminder that life is short and the latest example of what Romy calls “emotional music to dance to.” The single is accompanied by a video directed by Romy’s wife, the filmmaker and photographer Vic Lentaigne, which features intimate fly-on-the-wall moments with Romy alongside footage of Romy’s mother.

Speaking about the track via Instagram, Romy says:

“When I heard the line, “My mother says to me enjoy your life” by Beverly Glenn-Copeland, I was speechless. Those few words felt like the most simple and disarming sentence. Ever since I was 11, I’ve been aware of and drawn to the phrase, life is short. I’ve felt inspired by people who I’ve seen react to this by trying to see the positives in life, even when things are going wrong and times are hard. As much as I’d love to naturally be one of those people, I’m not always able to do this myself and often get in my own head and my own way, so sometimes a reminder goes a long way. Glenn’s lyrics were a direct connection to what had been a very quiet private thought. It resonated especially deeply as it is because of my mum passing away when I was 11, that this perspective on living life was even a part of me. I hope this song celebrates and shares the words that Glenn said so beautifully and my reaction to it and hopefully uplifts a dance floor along the way. I hope you know I would never want to tell anyone how to feel or to pretend to feel good when they don’t, I know how that feels. I want to thank Glenn with all of my heart for allowing me to sample this song. Please go and listen to the original song ‘La Vita’ from his album Primal Prayer. The song also contains a sample from Oby Onyioha’s incredible song “Enjoy your life”, which Jamie brought into the mix. All my love and thanks to an amazing team Fred, Jamie and Stuart Price for all of your brilliant ideas and for sticking with me on the journey of this song”

16 April Coachella, Indio CA, USA

23 April Coachella, Indio CA, USA

30 April Faliro Sports Pavilion, Athens, Greece

17 May Queer Festival, Heidelberg, Germany

25 May Radio 1 Big Weekend, Dundee, UK

28 May Love Saves The Day, Bristol, UK

04 June Forbidden Fruit, Dublin, Ireland

16 June Off Sonar, Barcelona, Spain

30 June Down The Rabbit Hole, Gelderland, Holland

13 July Dour Festival, Dour, Belgium

21 July Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania

23 July Les Nuits Secretes, Mauberges, France

29 July Fuji Rock, Japan

08 August Circoloco, Ibiza

25 August Rock En Seine, Paris, France

28 August All Points East, London, UK

#romyromyromy