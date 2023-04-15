Jastin Martin – Right My Wrongs

Jastin Martin’s minimalist trap-soul transports you straight to her Houston bedroom—one of the few intimate spaces she writes and records her evocative tell-alls. The self-taught singer-songwriter and producer rarely goes a day without creating something—a slippery beat, a shrewd lyric, a silvery guitar line. She’s been writing songs since age nine, and her consistent work ethic has taken her from the dorms of Louisiana’s Grambling State University to Houston’s freewheeling open mics to Def Jam’s star-studded roster.

