A-Z of FoCoMX 2023 – Ft. Collins, CO – April 28 & 29

Ft. Collins, CO

April 28-29, 2023

The FoCoMX music festival celebrates its 15th year with live performances on stages throughout downtown Fort Collins on Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th.This unique two-day event showcases 400+ Colorado bands of nearly 2,000 musicians on 30+ stages. This year includes a lot of familiar faces including Heavy Diamond Ring , Ghost Tapes, iZCalli , Wendy Woo Band , Megan Burtt , 2MX2, Atomga , Veronica May, Foxfeather, Angie Stevens & The Beautiful Wreck, Sturtz,  Kayla Marque, 12 Cents for Marvin, Plasma Canvas, The Catcalls, Bonnie & Tyler Sims, The Milk Blossoms, Pink Fuzz, Post Paradise, Bluebook, Alysia Kraft Rebecca Folson & Friends, Last Call Romance, Liz Barnez, Grace Kuch, King Cardinal, Ipecac, Teresa Storch Band, and Gabrielle Louise. 

Some new faces to pay attention include:

Heavy Gus – Heavy Gus released their debut album Notions last year. The band is Stelth Ulvang from the Lumineers, Ryan Dobrowski & Dorota Szuta. #heavygus

Lolita – Lolita is a rising Mexican American Latin Pop Artist who burst onto the streaming scene in 2018. Lolita combines a variety of compositional elements to form her unique and authentic sound. #lolitaworldwide

Mama Lenny & The Remedy – Hot, tight, and sassy, Mama Lenny and the Remedy recalls the tradition of the sexy, soulful songbird backed by a band that looks as good as it sounds. #mamalennyandtheremedy

Mystee – Boston-born and Cardiff -bred, Mystee is the solo project of singer-songwriter and seasoned front woman Ilana Held. Drawing inspiration from love and loss in the face of a long spree of bad luck, Held weaves an American folk mentality into her hook-laden indie pop music. #mysteemusic

People In General – People in General is a 5-8 piece Jazz-Pop band from Fort Collins, Colorado. The band fuses elements of Math-Rock, Bedroom Pop, Jazz, and Indie to deliver fun and high energy live performances. #people_in_general

Salome Songbird – Joy Adams of Big Richard and Nathaniel Rateliff. Multi-genre cellist Dr. Joy Adams grew up on a farm north of Spokane, Washington. Equally at home improvising over fiddle tunes or playing a concerto with orchestra, she is also a composer, songwriter, educator, and a prolific recording artist. #salomesongbird

Spinster – Spinster is a folk-rock band fronted by Jo Babb (of folk duo Companion) based in Fort Collins, Colorado. Spinster’s sound weaves elements of folk-rock with indie pop sensibilities, with a distinct emphasis on songwriting that feels at once lighthearted and fiercely vulnerable. #spinsterrrrr

Virgi Dart – Colombian Recording Artist and Performer based in Boulder, CO. Cumbia, pop and ballads are included in Virgi’s repertoire with a catchy and modern sound. #virgimusica

WhiteCatPink – Electronic Glam meets Krautrock, Bowie meets awesome. This is WhiteCatPink, Glam Space Cat extraordinaire. #whitecatpink

Wicked Vixen – Wicked Vixen, and the four lovable misfits who make up this band, will take you through a sonic experience you won’t soon forget. #yourwickedvixen

