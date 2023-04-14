Zoe Wees – Don’t Give Up

Zoe Wees – who has amassed nearly three billion combined global streams since making her debut in 2020 with the RIAA Gold-certified, Top 20 Pop radio hit “Control” – returns with a shimmering new anthem, “Don’t Give Up.” She recorded the song with producers Patrick Pyke Salmy and Ricardo Muñoz, who helmed Golden Wings, her debut EP, and Leon Milla.

“Sometimes the weight of the world feels too heavy to bear and most of the time giving up seems like the easiest way,” Zoe Wees says. “This song is a reminder to me that this is not an option and that I’ve got the power to overcome anything that comes my way. You’re stronger than you think and you’re never alone. And even when the world turns upside down, never give up.”

#zoe.wees