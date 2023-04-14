The Hellfreaks – PBSS

Standing unshaken and waving the flag of a new generation of modern metal, alternative and punk, Hungary’s hottest heavy outfit, THE HELLFREAKS, drop their fourth single and title track, “PBSS”. Covered in ominous dusk, vocalist Zsuzsa “Shakey Sue“ Radnóti dances in a pit with her memories while her aggressive screams and raspy clean vocals smash every doubt against the walls!

Highly-energetic drums evolve as the new track blends nostalgic post-hardcore and punk elements with modern electronic metal and rock. “PBSS” is followed by a relentless and thrilling official music video, showing no weaknesses and moving straight forward to the goal.

THE HELLFREAKS finally drop the veil on their eagerly anticipated new studio record, Pitch Black Sunset, out today via Napalm Records! Founded in 2009, Hungary’s most exciting upstarts emerged with a marvelous discography and their massive psychobilly-punk hit, “Boogie Man”, which has gathered over six million views on YouTube and lines right up with their new release.

THE HELLFREAKS state on “PBSS”:

“Today we also reveal the video for the abbreviated title track: ‘PBSS’, which covers the most meaningful opposites: LIFE AND DEATH. The song is about thanatophobia, the fear of the death of a loved one and the common sense of impending doom. It is a longing for escape from the hardships of life, a plea to the heavens above for inner strength, but at the same a battle cry not to let this fear reign supreme. ‘PBSS’ is about the natural circle of life and mortality, something no one can avoid and all of us have to go through it in the end.”

THE HELLFREAKS Live in 2023:

Pitch Black Sunset Tour 2023

19.05.23 CZ – Prague / Klub 007 Strahov

20.05.23 GER – Visbek / Visbek Rockt Open Air 2023

21.05.23 GER – Hanover / Béi Chéz Heinz

22.05.23 GER – Hamburg / Logo Hamburg

23.05.23 GER – Berlin / Wild At Heart

24.05.23 GER – Cologne / MTC Cologne

06.07.23 GER – Zwickau / Stoerfaktor Festival

21.10.23 CZ – Ostrava / Alternova Festival

27.10.23 HU – Budapest / Duerer Kert

