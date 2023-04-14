Sheseea – Curious

Today, Grammy nominated, chart topping Jamaican artist Shenseea, released her highly anticipated new single and music video for “Curious.”

The upbeat and infectious song features Shenseea’s signature dancehall sound with catchy lyrics that will have listeners singing and dancing along. The single showcases Shenseea’s versatility as an artist, with her smooth vocals and confident delivery.

“Curious” is produced by London on da Track and the official video is directed by Arrad (Lil Wayne, Latto). This single comes just ahead of her highly anticipated debut performances at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 15 and 22. “Curious” sets the tone for what fans can expect from Shenseea as she readies more new music to come this year and continues her evolution from a dancehall artist into a global pop superstar.

#sheseea