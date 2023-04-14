Rosie – Someone You Once Had

Continuing to drum up buzz, acclaimed singer-songwriter ROSIE unveils a new single entitled “Someone You Once Had” today via Arista Records.

In true ROSIE fashion, the track illuminates her expansive range both vocally and lyrically.

Re: “Someone You Once Had,” ROSIE comments “The process of creating ‘Someone You Once Had’ was both painful and cathartic at the same time, because it’s about learning to love myself in the face of heartbreak, hardship, and loss! It’s easy to search for self-worth in someone else, but this song is about me finding it within myself for the first time, and finally feeling confident in who I am.”

She adds, “‘Someone You Once Had’ sets the tone perfectly for my upcoming EP, because it captures all the themes of this next project, sonically, lyrically and visually! This song—and the EP—are ultimately about healing; healing my heart, healing my relationship with myself, and building my self-confidence.”

Tour Dates:

6/1 – Brighton Music Hall @ Boston, MA

6/2 – Foundry @ Philadelphia, PA

6/3 – DC9 @ Washington DC

6/7 – Basement @ Columbus, OH

6/8 – Hoosier Dome @ Indianapolis, IN

6/10 – Sub-T @ Chicago, IL

6/11 – 7th Street Entry @ Minneapolis, MN

6/13 – Larimer Lounge @ Denver, CO

6/15 – Soundwell @ Salt Lake City, UT

6/17 – Troubadour @ Los Angeles, CA

6/21 – Bowery Ballroom @ New York, NY

#rosiemusicc