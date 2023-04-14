Olive Klug – Don’t You Dare Make Me Jaded

Today, LA-via-Portland queer singer-songwriter Olive Klug (they/them) announces their debut album Don’t You Dare Make Me Jaded out August 11th via Nettwerk. It’s accompanied by their new single “Casting Spells” and its animated music video created by Melissa Ladybug. Earlier this week, Olive kicked off an 18-date trek supporting Daisy the Great on their “All You Need Is Time” tour.

Olive Klug shares this about their new single:

“‘Casting Spells’ sparse acoustic instrumentation and delicate, narrative vocals invite listeners to bring their inner child along as a passenger in their life’s journey. Prompting both nostalgia and excitement for the present moment, I hope to demonstrate that coming into one’s own autonomy is inherently magical. The song includes the eponymous lyric ‘Don’t You Dare Make Me Jaded’ of my debut album coming in July, which explores themes of pursuing joy in the face of a bleak world and experiencing the final page of your coming-of-age journey that happens in early adulthood when you arrive in the driver’s seat of your own life.”

Tour Dates w/ Daisy the Great:

4/14 – The Basement – Columbus, OH

4/15 – Beat Kitchen – Chicago, IL

4/16 – 7th St Entry – Minneapolis, MN

4/18 – Marquis Theater – Denver, CO

4/19 – Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT

4/21 – Holocene – Portland, OR

4/22 – Barboza – Seattle, WA

4/25 – Cafe du Norde – San Francisco, CA

4/28 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

4/29 – House of Blues Voodoo Room – San Diego, CA

5/2 – Club Dada – Dallas, TX

5/3 – Antone’s – Austin, TX

5/5 – Gasa Gasa – New Orleans, LA

5/7 – The End – Nashville, TN

5/10 – Foundry – Philadelphia, PA

5/11 – Songbyrd – Washington, DC

5/12 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

