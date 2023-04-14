Mavica – You Could Never Do That

Today (April 14th) Spanish singer-songwriter MAVICA shares her new single “you could never do that”. Rhythmic and serene, the atmospheric track delves deep, exploring MAVICA’s relationship to her body as a female performer.

“you could never do that” opens with gentle synths and MAVICA’s hauntingly ethereal vocals. Icy and pristine, the track has a compellingly ‘untouched’ quality; the sonic equivalent of a blanket of fresh snow. Slowly a grounded bass and soothing percussion are added in sweeping layers, building until the track explodes in a mist of shining, crystalline sound.

MAVICA says this of the new track:

“‘ you could never do that’ was written after a conversation with a good friend who is an artist as well. We were discussing how the music industry sexualises the female body and how we want to celebrate our bodies on our own terms and not just as a tool to sell our music.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Irene Calvo, is an exercise in in minimalism and shows MAVICA with a group of women connected in an intricate contemporary dance.

“We wanted to create something centered around the power of connection and complicity between women,” Calvo shares. “We also wanted to keep it very open and improvised. All these incredibly talented dancers came together to give movement to the ideas and feelings we were working towards.”

