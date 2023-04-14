Lauren Spencer Smith w/ GAYLE & Em Beihold – Fantasy

Today, multi-platinum singer-songwriter and generational talent Lauren Spencer Smith releases her latest single “Fantasy,” featuring GAYLE and Em Beihold.

The energetic pop anthem showcases the Vancouver Island native’s booming vocals about overcoming a toxic relationship while GAYLE and Beihold echo the same sentiment. In the video, the three artists’ chemistry is undeniable as they embody the power of female friendship. “Fantasy” is available by Island Records/Republic Records.

#laurenspencersmith #GAYLE #embeihold

Related Images: