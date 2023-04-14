Genia – Jaded

After igniting Soundcloud and earning acclaim from the likes of Earmilk and more, rising R&B singer and songwriter Genia unveils a new single and music video entitled “Jaded” today via Def Jam Recordings.

Throughout the track, a skittering beat underscores her emotionally charged delivery. She leans into the airy soundscape with a dynamic cadence before she confesses, “Ask me how I feel. I’m’a say I’m jaded.” The accompanying visual finds Genia at home in Victorville, CA. The black-and-white footage evokes the introspective spirit of the song as the clip follows her during a contemplative day as she stares into the pool from the diving board, clinches a chain link fence, and locks eyes with herself in the mirror.

Everything just sets the stage for her forthcoming debut mixtape 4PM in the Ville out on June 2.

