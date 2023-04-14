Fake Dad – Fashion Girl

“FASHION GIRL” is angsty, nostalgic, and pays homage to groundbreaking throwback styles like 80’s new wave and 90’s female led riot grrrl punk. Fake Dad tells the story of a personal best friend breakup while offering commentary on a variety of topics like beauty standards, body and gender dysmorphia, daddy issues, insecurity, and female rage.

Fake Dad speaks to an untapped, silent pain that so many people carry around with them about constantly being made to feel like they will never look good enough, be pretty or hot in the right way, and the unacknowledged frustration – and rage – that they live in a world that assigns so much of their worth to people’s ability to live up to superficial ideals. Fake Dad wants listeners to experience a sense of catharsis from this track, “whether it’s someone who dedicates their life to changing themselves into something that looks good enough, or someone who wishes they could opt out of the value system entirely, there is an anger that needs to be released.”

