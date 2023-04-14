Everything By Electricity – Goodbye

Today, Everything by Electricity is excited to announce the release of her new single “Goodbye”, a moody and atmospheric piece that ponders the feeling of isolation.

Everything by Electricity is the musical project of Siberian-born songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Yulia Bizyukova. Yulia grew up in the unremarkable city of Barnaul located in Western Siberia, where it snows for a third of the year and freezing cold winters last up to five months.

“Goodbye” has a unique backstory that brought the melancholic single to life. Whilst conducting spring cleaning in her bedroom studio, Everything by Electricity stumbled upon hundreds of demos- unleashing a flood of memories and emotions. Among these demos, she found the unfinished single, “Goodbye” which she gravitated towards. Originally intended to have a heavy-guitar sound, Yulia settled on a more minimalistic environment for “Goodbye”, by weaving three different bass guitar tracks in the mix. Once finished, the track was mastered by Andy Baldwin at Metropolis Studios.

