Babygirl – Be Still My Heart

Today, rising indie dream pop band Babygirl release their anticipated fourth EP Be Still My Heart, a lovelorn collection of undeniable gems that weave top 40 sensibility, Shakespearean drama, and clever lyrics.

“Starlight” [Listen Here] is their new lead single that shimmers with instant classic energy, weaving teenage melodrama, synth-pop euphoria and twangy melancholic guitar riffs.

The band previously announced their first ever US headline tour, which launches May 26 in Portland and takes them to LA’s The Echo, Brooklyn’s Elsewhere, and Philadelphia’s The Foundry.

Babygirl are breathing effervescent life into a new definition of pop music. The Toronto duo–comprised of college friends Kiki Frances and Cameron Bright–place a refreshing spin on youth nostalgia with a contemporary edge.

The band’s earnest nature is most felt on the EP’s “Starlight” opener, which has a delicate balance of despondent lyrics (“Everything is bogus when I’m missing your starlight, what am I to do?”) with hopeful production that sparkles with each guitar flick.

CANADIAN TOUR

4/15 – Toronto – The Drake

5/25 – Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore

US TOUR

5/26 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

5/27 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

5/30 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

6/2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

6/13 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Club

6/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

6/15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

