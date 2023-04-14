Ash Olsen – The Juice

There is no one out there doing it quite like Ash Olsen at the moment. At a time when genre is still undeniably gendered, Olsen brings a fresh wave of androgynous releases that challenge anyone to categorize her music.

With an ever-growing fan base spanning London, Los Angeles and Oslo, Ash Olsen delivers another single into eager ears, in the form of “THE JUICE”, out this April 14th. The track arrives with an LA shot music video as Ash takes us through the leafy suburbs of the Hollywood hills.

“THE JUICE” is about me just ranting out my own feelings in my own way.. I just felt some type of way and wanted to turn those feelings into a song. It’s hard to describe exactly what but that’s what I love about music.. that anyone can interpret it how they want.” Ash explains.

#asholsen