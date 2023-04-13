Raegan Sealy – Care

Blending Sealy’s quintessential soul-pop vocals with the delicate fierceness of the Gang Of Angels all-female chorus, “Care” sheds light on the transformative power of moments of bitterness and anger.

The song’s unwavering vigor reminds listeners that, sometimes, forgiving and forgetting might not be for the best – but rather, that harnessing these feelings can result in powerful self-awareness.

“‘Care’ is an anthem for the angry, a ballad for the bitter, a sonnet for the still-not-over-it,” comments Sealy. “With this song, I wanted to challenge the notion that you have to forgive to forget or heal or move on, or that being angry about something makes you weak.”

#reagenselay