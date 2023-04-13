Pupil Slicer – No Temple

London, UK’s Pupil Slicer have today shared a new single and music video, titled “No Temple”. “No Temple” is the second track to be taken from the mathcore group’s upcoming sophomore album, Blossom, due for release via Prosthetic Records on June 2nd. The music video, directed by David Gregory, furthers Pupil Slicer’s conceptual world of sci-fi and cosmic horror.

Speaking on the new single and video, Kate Davies (vocals / guitar) comments: “‘Blossom’ is a story that encapsulates a wide gamut of intense emotions and a rollercoaster of events over the 47-minute runtime. Likewise, the musical elements are also equally diverse whilst maintaining a cohesion to what’s going on at that point in the album.

“The feedback we received for our first single has been overwhelmingly positive but let’s face it – not what a lot of people were expecting from a band named ‘Pupil Slicer’.

“Here is a sample from the opposite end of the musical range that ‘Blossom’ encapsulates – ‘No Temple’ is the heaviest song we’ve ever written.”

“Heavy Rock Breakfast” tour

w/ Boris, Pupil Slicer

Apr. 29, 2023 – Dudefest – Karlsruhe, DE

Apr. 30, 2023 – Les Cuizines Chelles – Paris, FR

May 2, 2023 – Cyprus Avenue – Cork, IR

May 3, 2023 – Button Factory – Dublin, IE

May 4, 2023 – Limelight 2 – Belfast, UK

May 5, 2023 – Room 2 – Glasgow, UK

May 6, 2023 – Victoria Hall – Settle, UK

May 7, 2023 – Desertfest – London, UK

May 9, 2023 – Colos Saal – Aschaffenburg, DE

May 10, 2023 – Trix – Antwerp, BE

May 11, 2023 – Patronaat – Haarlem, NL

May 12, 2023 – Hafenklang – Hamburg, DE

May 13, 2023 – A Colossal Weekend – Denmark, DK

May 15, 2023 – Bla – Oslo, NO

May 16, 2023 – Bla – Oslo, NO

May 17, 2023 – Debaser – Stockholm, SE

Pupil Slicer live:

Apr. 22, 2023 – Roadburn Festival – Tilburg, NL

May 28, 2023 – Portals Festival – London, UK

June 9, 2023 – Download Festival – Donington Park, UK

June 10, 2023 – Mystic Festival – Gdansk, PL

Aug. 17-20, 2023 – Arctangent Festival – Bristol, UK

