Pinkshift – To Me

Baltimore’s Pinkshift – Ashrita Kumar (vocals, they/them), Paul Vallejo (guitar, he/him), and Myron Houngbedji (drums, he/him) – have released a new single, the powerful “to me,” out today via Hopeless Records.

Recorded with Will Yip (Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy, The Wonder Years, Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw). The track marks a remarkable progression in the band’s songwriting both sonically and lyrically. This song is the band’s first true “love song,” and Kumar notes, “Love is a powerful form of energy that is not just given or taken, but flows endlessly and connects us all. ‘To me’ speaks to the indestructibility of such an energy, and what it feels like to hold love close to your heart and with those around you. It is a realization that despite everything that is difficult, to be truly loved is to love ourselves.”

Pinkshift Tour Dates

4/7 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar *

4/8 – Syracuse, NY @ The Crypt *

4/21 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium ^

4/22 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge ^

4/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room ^

4/25 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups ^

4/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection ^

4/28 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^

4/29 – Burnsville, MN @ The Garage ^

4/30 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s ^

5/2 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep ^

5/5 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory ^

5/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre ^

5/8 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^

5/9 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress ^

5/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

5/13 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^

5/16 – West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern ^

5/19 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Bunker Brewpub & Cadence Hall ^

5/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage ^

5/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

8/25-8/27 – Reading & Leads, UK – Reading & Leeds Festival –

9/21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

10/5 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

* headline w/ Spaced

^ w/ Origami Angel & Sweet Pill

