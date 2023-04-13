Hallie – Cut It Off

Rising queer indie-pop artist Hallie (they/she) has released their newest single ‘Cut It Off’, alongside the accompanying video. ‘Cut It Off’ is the final track from their dazzling debut EP This Is Love, a collection of alt-pop anthems which captured love; falling out of love, dealing with heartbreak, and navigating queer love.

Speaking on the song, Hallie adds: “‘Cut it Off’ is the final piece to the This is Love EP, this body of work is not complete without it! This is the song where I share the real pain and upset of my break up. Simply put, it’s about missing your ex; their friendship, their company, the comfortability. It’s about that part in the break up where you’re both anxious and you don’t know how to act completely normal around each other when not that long ago they were your comfort zone and your ‘normal’.

I felt so heartbroken by the fact I had to cut it off and also fascinated by how romantic love with someone can impact your friendship journey. I felt a lot of insecurities of wondering if we were ever friends, if the sexual/ romantic aspects were all we ever had, and I felt a bit confronted by that thought and fearful that we couldn’t reframe our relationship into something else; that our journey had ended for good.

Oscar Sharah and I wrote this song over Zoom and I remember there was a lag on the call, which is usually really annoying, but it actually meant Oscar heard me singing ‘cut cut cut it off’ 2 beats behind what I actually was. So Zoom kind of wrote the rhythm of the main melody and to be honest, Zoom was right- it fit way better! I wanted ‘Cut it Off’ to feel like there were all these pent up feelings of frustration and pain.”

